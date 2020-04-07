A COLLECTION OF IMAGES TAKEN ABOVE THE STREETS OF HELSINKI has highlighted the scale to which the COVID-19 virus has reshaped life in the Finnish capital.

As Finland's confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to spiral, hitting 2308 today, health authorities are continuing to keep social distancing measures in place that aim to reduce the spread of the virus. Last week, bars and restaurants across the country were ordered to close for the foreseeable future, whilst all non-essential travel in and out of the country is banned until at least 13 May.

You can see more photos of empty Helsinki by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikiva