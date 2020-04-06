CONSTRUCTION WORK BEGAN TODAY on Tallink's €250 million MyStar ferry, the latest addition to Tallink's fleet which is expected to be ferrying passengers and cargo across the Baltic by 2022. Work on the ship went ahead despite fears over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus at Rauma shipyard, where construction is taking place.

Tallink has said that they will be implementing strict measures during the construction of the ship to reduce the possibility of contagion, including routine disinfection of the worksite and the implementation of remote working when possible. In a recent press release, Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene acknowledged the "intense challenges" the company faces due to the coronavirus, which has effectively ended commercial travel between Estonia and Finland.

"During this intense time of challenge, we see, more than ever, how much our economies rely on dependable, sustainable and eco-friendly ships and the importance of vital shipping routes remaining open. At Tallink, this makes our commitment to building and operating the most innovative and most sustainable ships on the Baltic sea even stronger".

While Tallink is still operating some of its ferry services, these are almost entirely for cargo, as passenger traffic has virtually ground to a halt in recent weeks.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva