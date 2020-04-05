HELSINKI'S FINLANDIA HALL HAS BEEN ILLUMINATED in blue to pay tribute to healthcare workers and other people in Finland working in critical sectors during the COVID-19 crisis. The mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori tweeted that the illuminations would take place every Saturday night from now on.

As coronavirus infections continue to rise exponentially across the country, health workers face a deluge of patients requiring intensive care in the coming weeks. Other key workers such as teachers, food distribution workers, delivery drivers, transportation workers, and public safety workers also face serious challenges as the disruption caused by COVID-19 continues to mount.

You can see more photos of Finlandia's tribute by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva