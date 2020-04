FIREFIGHTER IN SALO, SOUTHWEST FINLAND spent much of the early hours of this morning tackling a monster blaze that engulfed a sawmill near the town. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, with no clues as of yet.

The chief of the local fire department Mika Viljanen told Iltalehti that the fire had originally broken out at around 8pm last night and had quickly grown out of control, destroying more than 1600 square meters of property, including the production line at the sawmill. No injuries were reported.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva