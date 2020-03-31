THE SO-CALLED 'TEDDY BEAR CHALLENGE', which aims to keeps kids active and entertained during the Covid-19 shutdown that has put a halt to normal life for most children, has found popularity in Finland after the trend began in the US.

The aim of the challenge is to create teddy bear 'hunts' in neighbourhoods made empty by the coronavirus, with each child placing one of their own teddy bears in a street-facing window. When children leave the house for their daily exercise, they are then encouraged to see how many teddy bears they can spot on their walk, keeping count of them as they go.

The challenge emerged as a way to keep children active and entertained during the current crisis, as well as uniting local communities with a shared activity. The idea was originally inspired by Michael Rosen's 1989 children's book 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt'.

You can scroll through the gallery to see more photos of the challenge in action across Finland.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva