THE ICONIC KOLMEN SEPÄN STATUE in central Helsinki has been given a makeover to reflect the unusual times we find ourselves living in, as well as some messages of support for those who are struggling to cope with the new realities brought on by the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Three Smiths have been adorned with face masks, whilst a particle representing the coronavirus has been placed on top of the anvil, waiting for Helsinki's blacksmiths to smash it to pieces. Supportive banners bearing slogans such as "stay safe" have also been attached to the statue.

You can see more photos of the enterprising makeover by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

Adam Oliver Smith - HT