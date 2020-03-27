FINNISH AUTHORITIES ARE WORKING WITH A COMPANY to provide accommodation for Finns returning from abroad who cannot self-isolate safely, with a number of apartments near Helsinki-Vantaa Airport being repurposed for the task.

In accordance with the Finnish government's emergency legislation to slow to spread of the Covid-19 virus, all Finns and Finnish residents returning from abroad must immediately enter a 14-day quarantine. However, they are forbidden from taking public transport upon arrival in Finland.

This means that those without a car of their own may struggle to reach their home. It is also possible that returnees cannot meet the quarantine guidelines on their own, say, if they live with elderly relatives or do not have a registered address in the region.

As a result, Luona Oy, a care and temporary accommodation provider, has opened up properties near the capital's airport to house returnees who cannot effectively self-quarantine on their own. Finland's Director of Government Security Ahti Kurvinen said today that authorities are planning to substantially increase the number of quarantine facilities in the future.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva