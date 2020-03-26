TOP RESEARCHERS AT AALTO UNIVERSITY, VTT, THE UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI, AND THE FINNISH METEOROLOGICAL INSTITUTE have joined forces to conduct joint research into the airborne origins of the Covid-19 virus, in the hopes of determining the best ways to reduce its spread.

The team will be using a supercomputer provided by the Finnish IT Centre for Science to perform 3D modeling of the virus in order to determine how droplets spread through the atmosphere and how long the virus may be able to linger in the air.

The initial simulations aim to give a more detailed picture of how coughs and sneezes spread droplets containing the virus and infect other people. Subsequent models aim to reveal how long the virus lingers in the air in specific environmental situations, such as inside grocery stores or metro carriages.

It is hoped that the results of the models may better inform social distancing and disinfection practices. Researchers believe the results will be ready within just a few weeks, given the speed with which resources have been provided and collaborations have been agreed.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva