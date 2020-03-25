TAKSI HELSINKI HAS RESPONDED to falling demand from passengers by launching its own home delivery service for groceries. Given that the social distancing practices necessitated by the Covid-19 outbreak have resulted in demand for taxi service plummeting, the company sees this as a way to keep drivers employed.

Over the past week, taxi rides in the capital region have dropped by around 70%, with thousands of drivers being faced with imminent unemployment. Rather than ceasing operations, Taksi Helsinki decided to put its large fleet of cars to new use, providing food delivery at a time where the entire country is being urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Their delivery service, which puts the taxi company in competition with major retailers like Prisma, Alepa, and K-Market, costs €20 and does not include alcohol or tobacco delivery. Customers simply call Taksi Helsinki and provide a shopping list, and the drivers head to the store before delivering the goods to your house.

With waiting lists for online grocery services currently lasting several weeks, Taksi Helsinki may receive an enthusiastic reception.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva