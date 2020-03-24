THE DEPARTMENT STORE CHAIN STOCKMANN has announced that it's popular bi-annual ' Hullut Päivät ' (Crazy Days) sale will be moved entirely to its online store, in an attempt to reduce social gatherings in light of the government's Covid-19 social distancing measures.

In addition, the company announced today that they will be rolling out a 'drive-in' service, wherein customers will be able to call in advance to order products from their nearest store, which will be available for pickup from the store's garage or parking lot. Customers will also be able to opt for home delivery.

Another service launched by Stockmann in response to social distancing measures is their new Gift Service, in which customers can request a product of their choice to be gift-wrapped before picking it up on the same day outside the store.

The Hullut Päivät sales, which are usually the busiest and most lucrative days of the year for Stockmann, offer significant discounts on items from across the store's range of products. A spokesperson for Stockmann told Kauppalehti that, although the range offered online will "not be exactly the same" as in previous years, this is a matter of public safety and customers should "go online as much as possible".

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva