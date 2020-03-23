From Barcelona to Bosnia, you can see more photos of people's home-grown tributes by scrolling through the gallery.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
FROM THE CONFINES OF SELF-ISOLATION, Europeans across the continent have been doing what they can to express solidarity, sympathy, and support for health workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 outbreak that is continuing to spread.
From Barcelona to Bosnia, you can see more photos of people's home-grown tributes by scrolling through the gallery.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva