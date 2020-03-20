AUTHORITIES AT HELSINKI-VANTAA AIRPORT began implementing the government's strict new rules on quarantining on social distancing today, informing all new arrivals that they are required to go into a 14-day quarantine and telling them what they need to do.

Workers in full-body protective gear and masks were on hand to ensure new arrivals new what they needed to do and to escort them to their transport home. All Finnish citizens and residents returning home under the government's recent emergency legislation must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of which country they are arriving from.

Passenger traffic into and out of Finland's busiest airport has dropped dramatically in recent days, as airlines across the world scale back their operations and cut tens of thousands of flights in response to national borders closing on every continent. Finland's border is officially closed to new arrivals and is only open to Finnish residents traveling abroad who have been told to return home.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva