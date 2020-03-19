CROWDS OF PEOPLE ATTENDED the opening event of a new mall in Herttoniemi, east Helsinki earlier today, despite social distancing rules put in place by the government and pleas to reduce human contact in the face of the COVID-19 virus.

HS estimates that "thousands" of people attended the event, while this reporter saw young and old people all tightly packed together at the event. The organizers and vendors in the new mall were offering deals and discounts on food, goods, and services in order to attract shoppers.

However, the original grand opening event, which was meant to have live music and events, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. In a press release, Hertsi asked that anyone with flu symptoms not attend today's opening. There were also bottles of hand sanitizer placed around the mall.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva