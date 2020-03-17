THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT HAS RULED that the sale of pharmaceutical and medical supplies that are used in hospital care will be significantly restricted and reduced, as part of an effort to conserve essential supplies in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, which is effective immediately as of today, is part of a broader package of sweeping emergency measures brought forward by the government this week to reduce the spread of the virus, which has already reached pandemic proportions across much of Europe.

Until 13 April, the sale of any medical and pharmaceutical supplies that are used in the public health system will be limited. This may mean that limits will be placed on certain purchases from pharmacies or medical supply companies.

In addition, PM Sanna Marin also announced that effective 18 March, municipalities will no longer be obligated to provide their residents with timely non-emergency care, allowing resources to be diverted to those in greater need.

