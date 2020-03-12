A NUMBER OF VENUES, PUBLIC BUILDINGS, AND EVENTS shuttered their doors today across the Finnish capital, as mounting fears over the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues to cause major disruptions to daily life.

Helsinki's Messukeskus convention centre closed its doors today for the foreseeable future, with the ongoing Gastro Helsinki Fair that the venue was hosting being cancelled as a result. In addition, the Finnish gym chain Elixia announced earlier today that it will be closing all of its locations in Helsinki and beyond for at least the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Beyond the capital, the men's 10km sprint competition for the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Kontiolahti was cancelled just moments before it was due to begin, with spectators being told that the event would instead be taking place behind closed doors. A high school in Forssa also announced it would close for 14 days this morning after a student at the school tested positive for the virus.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva