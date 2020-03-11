IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot from the streets of Jerusalem, where Israel's tight coronavirus restrictions haven't prevented partygoers from hitting the town to celebrate the annual Jewish holiday of Purim. We also have a photo of a rare white giraffe, a coronavirus map in Honduras, and a slum fire in Dhaka.

A man dressed as Joker celebrates the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem today. Israel has imposed some of the world's tightest restrictions to contain coronavirus, but that did not stop ultra-Orthodox Jews from hitting the streets to celebrate a treasured religious custom: drinking on Purim. Purim typically includes costumes and boisterous public celebrations marking a story dating from fourth-century Persia that saw Jews defeat a murderous plot against them.

This handout from the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in Northern Kenya shows what is believed to be the last remaining white giraffe in existence after another was killed by poachers alongside her calf earlier this week.

The situation room at the Permanent Emergency Operations Center in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, today showing the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus after it was announced that two cases had been detected in the country.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a slum area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, earlier today.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva