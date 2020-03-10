IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot from a supermarket in Madrid, where panic-buying driven by fears over the COVID-19 virus has led to empty shelves. We also have a shot from a Joe Biden rally in the runup to 'Sequel Tuesday', a housing estate in Hong Kong, and a Colour Run Parade in Mumbai.

A woman attempts to buy groceries at a supermarket with empty shelves in Madrid earlier today. Spain has reported over 1,200 cases of coronavirus with 28 deaths, making it one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe.

A campaign worker offers hand sanitizer to guests at a rally with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan will hold its primary election today.

An aerial photograph of a housing estate in Hong Kong.

Revellers smeared in colour powder celebrate the Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Mumbai, India.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva