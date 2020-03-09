IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot from the NASDAQ stock exchange on Wall Street, where investors began to panic this morning as fears over the COVID-19 virus and crashing oil prices led to a downturn in the global financial markets. We also have a shot from Italy in lockdown, health workers celebrating in China, and pro-refugee protests in Berlin.

Meric Greenbaum, Designated Market Maker at IMC financial looks up at the board before the opening bell right before trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange on this morning in New York. Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early March 9, 2020 as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus. The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500's losses hit seven percent. By noon the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21

A man wearing a face mask checks his smartphone as he walks his dog on Piazza San Carlo in Turin on March 9, 2020, as Italy is battling the world's second-most deadly virus outbreak after China and has imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of the country.

Medical staff celebrate after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 9, 2020. - China closed most of its makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work on March 9 as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.

Demonstrators hold up a poster reading "Open the Borders" as they protest against Europe's migration policy and the handling of refugees at the Greek border as protesters gather opposite the venue of a German-Hellenic Economic Forum in Berlin today.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva