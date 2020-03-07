IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot from a beauty pageant for trans women in Pattaya, Thailand, where mounting fears of the coronavirus have not prevented the contestants from rehearsing. We also have a shot of the Grand Princess cruise ship, migrant clashes at the Greek border, and a street scene in Saudi Arabia.

This shot taken in the runup to the Miss International Queen 2020 awards shows trans beauty pageant contestants posing as they wear facemasks during a rehearsal for the contest in Pattaya, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, where US health officials conducted tests on board to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew have contracted the new coronavirus. Some of the stranded passengers on board the Grand Princess who have shown flu-like symptoms were being tested after one 71-year-old man who had been on board the ship on a previous voyage died from the virus.

Greek riot police clash with migrants along the Greece-Turkey border in the village of Kastanies early this morning. Greece is attempting to hold back a migration surge by land and sea from neighbouring Turkey that began last week after Ankara said it would no longer stop asylum seekers from entering Europe

Young Saudis walk past a billboard of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva