A €125 MILLION SPORTS AND LEISURE COMPLEX IN TAMPERE, due to open to the public next year, has been named 'UROS Live' as part of a naming rights deal with an Oulu-based tech company of the same name. However, the world 'Uros', which means 'male' in Finnish, quickly drew laughter and criticism from certain corners of the media and Twittersphere.

The venue has already been chosen to hold the World Ice Hockey Championships in 2022, and will also feature a hotel, theatre, restaurants, and shops. One columnist for the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said she initially thought the naming was "an April Fool's Day" joke and that the decision to name a major sporting venue 'Male Live' gave off an image that is "not okay at all in today's world'.

Meanwhile, commenters on an article covering the naming deal in Iltalehti described the naming as "truly stupid" and accused those behind the deal of sexism.

The naming rights deal will stand for 10 years, with the possibility of being extended after.

