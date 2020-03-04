STRONG WINDS AND SNOWFALL, combined with warmer temperatures that have quickly turned the snow into slush, caused major travel disruptions in the capital region today, with Helsinki-Vantaa Airport cancelling numerous domestic and international flights.

The weather is the result of a large storm that landed in Southern and Central Finland early this afternoon. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has warned that driving conditions and visibility will remain poor throughout the evening and possibly into tomorrow.

Drivers are advised to follow safety precautions when travelling on the motorway, whilst anyone planning to fly should monitor Finnair's Travel Updates on their website.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva