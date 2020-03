TAMPERE CITY COUNCIL HAS UNVEILED the trams that will be used in the city's first tram network, due to be fully operational sometime in 2021. Once completed, the tram network will span 15km across the greater city region, with a total of 23 stops.

Each of the trams has a capacity of 264 passengers and will be able to travel at a maximum speed of 70km/h. The project is estimated to cost €282 million in total.

You can see more photos of Tampere's first trams by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva