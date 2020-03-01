NEAR-RECORD LEVELS OF SNOWFALL have blanketed much of Northern Finland this week, prompting authorities to issue a number of "severe" avalanche warnings in Finnish Lapland.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) had previously reported that near-record levels of snowfall had fallen over the past week, however, the all-time record of 190 centimeters, reached in 1997, remains unbroken.

They have also warned travellers and residents in Kilpisjärvi, Ounas-Pallas, Ylläs-Levi, Saariselkä, Luosto-Pyhä and Ruka to exercise particular caution while the avalanche warnings remain in place.

You can see more photos of the winter landscape by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva