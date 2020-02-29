IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from the around the world, we lead with a shot from downtown Moscow, where large numbers of demonstrators have gathered to mourn the death of Kremlin critic Boris Nemstov, who is widely believed to have been assassinated on Putin's orders in 2015. We also have coronavirus-stricken Tehran, clashes in Greece, and asylum seekers in Mexico.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow earlier today.

A mask-clad vendor waits for costumers at Tajrish Bazaar in the Iranian capital Tehran this morning. Iran reported nine new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 205 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 43 dead and 593 infected

An asylum-seeker from Palestine waits with his dog and cat near the buffer zone at Turkey-Greece border, at Pazarkule today, where thousands of migrants stuck on the Turkey-Greece border clashed with Greek police.

Migrants part of the "Remain in Mexico" policy wait at the entrance to the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez. Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy was blocked by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, seeming to halt a policy that drastically reduced the number of border crossings.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva