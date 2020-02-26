A WOMAN IN HELSINKI HAS TESTED POSITIVE for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first recorded case in the Finnish capital, reports Yle . The patient is believed to have contracted the virus during a recent trip to Northern Italy, a region that this week has seen a large spike in cases.

Officials at the Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) said that the "working age" female tested positive for the virus on Wednesday evening. The patient returned from a trip to Milan on Sunday and has reported having only been in contact with two other people in Finland since then. Hospital officials said that both of those people have since been contacted and that neither are showing any symptoms, but have been asked to self-isolate.

HUS said that the risk of contracting the virus in Helsinki is currently "very low" and that the hospital has the situation under control.

The patient herself is reported as being in good condition.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva