Greenpeace announced on their website that the action was meant to underline that "the eyes of Germany are on Finland" as Fortum's role in the construction of the Datteln-4 coal power plant has become apparent. The group used a series of projectors to beam Lundmark's face, the Finnish flag, and slogans such as "Stop Datteln!" on the cooling tower of the plant.
State-owned Fortum continues to participate in coal-powered developments across Europe, despite calling itself a "clean energy company".
Adam Oliver Smith - HT
Image Credit: Lehtikuva