GREENPEACE ACTIVISTS IN GERMANY have projected the Finnish flag and the face of the CEO of Finland's state-owned energy company Fortum, Pekka Lundmark, onto the facade a controversial new coal-fired power plant being partly developed by Fortum in Datteln, Western Germany.

Greenpeace announced on their website that the action was meant to underline that "the eyes of Germany are on Finland" as Fortum's role in the construction of the Datteln-4 coal power plant has become apparent. The group used a series of projectors to beam Lundmark's face, the Finnish flag, and slogans such as "Stop Datteln!" on the cooling tower of the plant.

State-owned Fortum continues to participate in coal-powered developments across Europe, despite calling itself a "clean energy company".

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva