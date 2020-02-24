IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot of the Taj Mahal, which US First Couple Donald and Melania Trump visited today during their state trip to India. We also have the Rio Carnival, 'Free Assange' protests, and the Diamond Princess Cruise Liner.

US President and First Lady Donald and Melania Trump outside the Taj Mahal in Agra, India today. The US First Couple are currently on an official state visit to India, which has attracted praise and protests in equal measure across the Subcontinent.

A samba performer at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro begins proceedings for the Rio Carnival.

A supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside Woolwich Crown Court in London, UK, where hearings in the trial of Assange began today.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship which is being held in quarantine after 600 people on board have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, lies in docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva