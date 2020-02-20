IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a scene from Hanau, Germany, where a suspected far-right terrorist opened fire on a hookah bar in the city, killing 10 people. We also have elections in Iran, pro-choice protests in Buenos Aires, and refugee children in Syria.

A forensic investigator enters a shisha lounge in the west German city of Hanau, where a gunman with suspected far-right sympathies opened fire on a crowd in a racially motivated attack, killing at least 10.

A billboard of late Iran's commander Qasem Soleimani overlooks Valiasr square in Tehran, on the eve of parliamentary elections that look set to deliver a Conservative victory.

Thousands of protestors gather outside Argentina's National Congress in Buenos Aires, demanding the immediate decriminalization of abortion.

A group of child refugees peer out of a tent in the Deir al-Ballut camp in Afrin's countryside, near the border with Turkey. The population of the camp has swelled in recent weeks as civilians flee intensive aerial bombardment from regime forces.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva