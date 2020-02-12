FINNISH PM SANNA MARIN has met with her Latvian counterpart, Prime Minister Krišjānis Karinš at a summit at the Prime Minister's official residence at Kesäranta, Helsinki. The two discussed trade, energy policy, bilateral relations, and environmental cooperation among Baltic Sea states.

Karinš will also meet with the Finnish President, Sauli Niinistö, during his stay in Finland.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva