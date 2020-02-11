HELSINKI'S AMOS REX GALLERY will open its ' Generation 2020 ' exhibition tomorrow, featuring work from 80 artists aged between fifteen and twenty-three. The exhibition received over 1600 proposals from young people across Finland and will run until May 2020.

The exhibition is a continuation of a previous show held at the former Amos Anderson Gallery on Yrjönkatu titled 'Generation 2017', which received only 400 applications prior to its launch three years ago.

The young artists showcased at Generation 2020 deal with a wide number of themes and social issues in their work, including sexual identity, climate change, technology, wellbeing and social memory.

You can see a sneak peek of the exhibition by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva