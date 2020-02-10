Over the course of the past month BAE Systems, Airbus, and Saab have flown to Pirkkala to compete for a contract to replace Finland's aging fleet of American-made Hornet Fighter Jets. Lockheed Martin's F-35 Fighter Jets cost between €68 million and €95 million apiece to buy, depending on the model. They are currently in use in the US, UK, and Israel.
The jets were originally meant to arrive a Pirkkala before today, but strong winds from Storm Ciara meant that the jets were grounded in England after initially taking off from Arizona.
Adam Oliver Smith - HT
Image Credit: Lehtikuva