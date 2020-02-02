The Herring Movement arranged their first demonstration on Helsinki's Kansalaistori on Saturday to draw attention to their message of "human dignity, nature, science, equality, and non-discrimination". The newly formed group managed to attract between 800-1000 people to their rally, which also aims to counter climate denialism and racism.
A few members of the far-right nationalist group Soldiers of Odin were also present on Kansalaistori on Saturday as part of a counter-protest against the Herrings. Both demonstrations passed without incident.
You can see more photos from the demonstrations by scrolling through the gallery.
Adam Oliver Smith - HT
Image Credit: Lehtikuva