FINNAIR HAS ANNOUNCED THAT it will be suspending all flights to Mainland China throughout February, with no flights running to the country between 6-29 February. The carrier cited concerns over the impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus as the reason for the decision.

Earlier this week Finnair had announced that it was suspending all flights to Beijing and Nanjing from now until the end of March. After further consideration today, the company decided that all flights to Mainland China should be suspended over "passenger safety" concerns. In addition, all flights to the Chinese city of Guangzhou will be cancelled from 5 February to 29 March.

Finland reported its first case of the virus earlier this week, which had been contracted by a Chinese tourist visiting Lapland from Hebei Province, where the virus originated. Health authorities estimate that as many as 24 people in Finland have since been exposed to the virus.

All flights to China operated by Finnair from 6-29 February have been removed from the company's online booking system.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva