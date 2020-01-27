THE SYNAGOGUE OF TURKU has been subjected to anti-Semitic vandalism, with as-yet-unidentified culprits splattering the exterior of the building with red paint overnight. The attack coincides with Holocaust Remembrance Day, during which world leaders and survivors are gathering to remember the millions of Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust.

The front door, steps, and walls were covered in red paint, in an attack that President Sauli Niinistö described as "disturbing" and linked to a broader rise in racist attacks and sentiments within Finland. The attack follows an incident in Tampere yesterday, where neo-nazis assembled outside the city's Central Railway Station and set fire to an Israeli flag, whilst denouncing the Holocaust as a myth.

It also follows a spate of anti-Semitic incidents that took place in Helsinki last November, in which racist stickers were plastered across the city, including near the Helsinki Synagogue and outside the Israeli Embassy.

President Niinistö has said he plans to address the incident further later this evening.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva