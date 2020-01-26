IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a handout from the UK's Royal Mint showing the new coins that will be circulated after Brexit day at the end of the month. We also have shots from protests in Iraq, airstrikes in Syria, and a military parade in India.

An injured anti-government protestor in Baghdad flashes a 'V for Victory' gesture at a photojournalist following violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces on the capital's Al-Khilani Square.

Smoke billows above a residential area in the Syrian city of Maaret al-Numan following airstrikes from pro-regime forces that have intensified in recent weeks, causing thousands to be displaced.

A DRDO anti-satellite missile is showcased during a military parade in New Delhi to commemorate India's Republic Day.

A British 50 pence coin commissioned by the UK Treasury to commemorate the day that the UK leaves the European Union on January 31. The coin reads "peace, prosperity, and friendship with all nations".

Image Credit: Lehtikuva