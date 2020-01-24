CELEBRATIONS MARKING THE BEGINNING OF CHINESE NEW YEAR have begun in earnest in central Helsinki, where thousands of attendees have gathered on Kansalaistori to enjoy Chinese music, dancing, and food.

Members of Finland's 12,000-strong Chinese community played a hand in organizing the festivities, which began this evening as the Year of the Boar draws to a close. Tomorrow marks the first day of the Year of the Rat, a symbol that is meant to represent peace, good fortune, and general prosperity in Chinese culture.

The event seemed well-attended despite concerns that the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus may have arrived in Finland, with two Chinese tourists from Wuhan being tested for symptoms in Lapland earlier today. However, Finnish authorities have stated that there is "no cause for concern" at the moment and that they will not be screening airport arrivals from China for the disease.

You can see more photos from this evening's festivities by scrolling through the gallery.

Adam Oliver Smith

Image Credit: Lehtikuva