IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with images from China, where public health concerns over the Wuhan Coronavirus are prompting people to take extra precautions as the WHO warns of a global health emergency. We also have the aftermath of Storm Gloria in Spain, and Auschwitz commemorations in Israel.

A woman wears protective face gear on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Spreading cases of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, which have killed 17 people so far, have prompted the Chinese government to place the entire city of Wuhan, population 11 million, under quarantine.

People wearing protective face masks inside a cafe near Beijing's Central Railway Station. With the Lunar Near Year approaching, officials are concerned that the millions of journeys made over the holidays will exacerbate the spread of the virus.

A fireman speaks to residents on a flooded street in Sarria de Ter in Catalonia. Storm Gloria has battered much of the country, killing nine people so far.

Israeli officials visit the graves of children killed in the anti-Semitic Ozar Hatorah terror attack in Toulouse. Israel is hosting world leaders this week as the world prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp, where over a million people were murdered by the Nazis.

Image Credit : Lehtikuva