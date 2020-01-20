HELSINKI-VANTAA AIRPORT HAS INSTALLED toilet facilities for canine travellers, joining a handful of other airports around the world that have attempted to provide facilities for the growing number of travelers with pets in recent years.

An estimated 10,000 dogs travel through Helsinki-Vantaa Airport every year, a number that is growing as holidaymakers around the globe increasingly opt to take their pets on vacation with them.

There are two separate dog toilet facilities in the airport, one in the T2 Terminal and one in the departures area for travelers outside the Schengen Area.

New York's JFK Airport recently installed similar pet relief areas.

You can see photos of Moritz the Weimaraner exploring the new facilities by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva