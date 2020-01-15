WITH HELSINKI'S ICONIC FINLANDIA HALL set to close for a multi-year renovation and restoration project, the first designs for its temporary replacement have already been drawn up. The ' Pikku-Finlandia ' ('Little Finlandia') Hall will be a temporary pavilion-style structure located next to the main building.

It is intended for all of Finlandia Hall's operations, including the scheduled bookings, orchestra, and cafe, to be relocated to the smaller structure until renovations draw to a close in 2023/2024. The proposed structure, which you can see by scrolling through the gallery, was designed by students at Aalto University.

The temporary structure has been granted a budget limit of €9.9 million for construction, whilst Finlandia Hall itself has seen the projected costs for its renovation double from €60 million to €199 million.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva