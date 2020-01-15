It is intended for all of Finlandia Hall's operations, including the scheduled bookings, orchestra, and cafe, to be relocated to the smaller structure until renovations draw to a close in 2023/2024. The proposed structure, which you can see by scrolling through the gallery, was designed by students at Aalto University.
The temporary structure has been granted a budget limit of €9.9 million for construction, whilst Finlandia Hall itself has seen the projected costs for its renovation double from €60 million to €199 million.
Adam Oliver Smith - HT
Image Credit: Lehtikuva