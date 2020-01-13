HELSINKI FINLAND

13
Mon, Jan
Metropolia 2020
Centria

A selection of illegal handguns seized in Tuusula and Nurmijärvi in autumn 2019 (Image: Eastern Uusimaa Police Department / Lehtikuva)

News in brief

THE EASTERN UUSIMAA POLICE DEPARTMENT has released handouts of some of the illicit property they seized in the final weeks and months of 2019. Among the items seized include assault rifles, large quantities of amphetamines, and stacks of 50 euro notes. 

You can see more from the police evidence lockers by scrolling through the gallery. 

 

Image Credit: Eastern Uusimaa Police Department / Lehtikuva 

KAMK
Liangtse 2019

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners