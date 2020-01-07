IN TODAY'S ROUNDUP OF THE BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a rendering from NASA, who have released images of a newly discovered planet today that has been named TOI 1338 b. We also have the fires in Australia, Santa in the Dead Sea, and the Korean DMZ.

An artist rendering of planet TOI 1338 b, believed to be a 'circumbinary' planet that orbits around two stars. The planet is estimated to be 6.9 times larger than Earth and is located 1300 light-years away in the Pictor Constellation.

A shot taken from the International Space Station earlier today of Sydney, Australia, where catastrophic wildfires continue to burn out of control.

People dressed as Santa Claus swim in the Dead Sea near the West Bank city of Jericho, an annual tradition featuring Santas from around the world.

A gloomy shot of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that straddles North and South Korea, taken in the early hours of this morning.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva