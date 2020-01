MORE THAN 12,000 YOUNG CONSCRIPTS arrived at the Santahamina military base in Eastern Helsinki today to begin their national service at one of the largest training academies in the country. The beginning of the calendar year is often the busiest time for the registration of new recruits.

With more than 80% of Finnish men completing their national service before the age of 30, the vast majority of new arrivals today will be young people. While recent surveys have shown that close to three-quarters of Finns support conscription, enthusiasm for national defence, in general, is at a 30-year-low, with 66% of Finns saying they would take up arms for their country if it was invaded.

You can see more photos from today's event by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva