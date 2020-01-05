IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, we lead with a scene from Idlib Province in Syria, which has come under increased bombardment from the Damascus-based government forces in recent days. We also have flooding in the Gaza Strip, a political rally in North Korea, and a car explosion at the Dakar Rally.

Syrian White Helmet volunteers survey the aftermath of an aerial bombardment in Idlib Province, which has come under sustained assault in recent days as Basher Al-Assad's regime vows to take back control of the territory. Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the area in the past few weeks as the bombing has intensified.

Palestinian children play in the middle of a flooded street near Jabalia Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip, which has experienced severe heavy rainfall this week.

Attendees shout slogans during a rally in support of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.

French driver Romain Dumas and co-driver Alexandre Winocq's car burns during the Stage 1 of the Dakar 2020 between Jeddah and Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva