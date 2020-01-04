ONE OF THE WARMEST WINTERS IN RECENT MEMORY has fueled summer-like scenes across the country, complete with unusual animal migrations and the survival of flora that usually dies out during the onset of autumn.

Across 2019, temperatures were around 1 degree warmer than usual in Finland. However, last month temperatures were between 3-6 degrees warmer than average, leading to the Finnish Meteorological Institute labelling the beginning of the winter as "exceptionally" warm.

As well as forests full of leafy trees and mushrooms, large numbers of birds have begun wintering in parts of Finland, owing to warmer temperatures.

Image Credit: Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva