A LARGE CRANE COLLAPSED INTO AN UNDER-CONSTRUCTION APARTMENT BUILDING in Vantaa this morning, destroying much of the site and causing severe damage. Workers were on-site at the time of the collapse, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

The top section of the crane, known as the counterweight boom and weighing several tons, came crashing down on the construction site on Väritehtaankatu in Tikkurila early this morning. Police and the construction company are currently looking into the cause of the incident.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva