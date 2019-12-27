IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, we lead with a photo from an unusually cold Los Angeles, where a rare winter storm has brought snow and ice to the usually warm city. In addition, we have urban monkeys in New Delhi, smog in Islamabad, and a plane crash in Kazakhstan.

Snow-covered palm leaves near Los Angeles, California, where rare weather conditions combined to create freezing winds and snowstorms over the usually dry and arid city.

Wild macaque monkeys relax on the roof of an office building in central New Delhi. The furry creatures have been causing havoc in the city in recent days, with the most notable incident being when a large group of the marsupials stormed India's parliament two weeks ago.

Pedestrians make their way to work across a footbridge during a severe smog outbreak in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

A member of Kazakhstan's emergency services stands guard over the site of a passenger plane crash near Almaty, where at least a dozen people out of the 100 passengers on board were reported killed.

