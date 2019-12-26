IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, we lead with a rare Boxing Day astronomical event, in which a 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse took place earlier today. In addition, we have festive swimming, preparations for the Chinese new year, the Notre Dame, and post-Christmas sales in London.

A composite shot of the rare 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse that took place earlier today, as seen from Tanjung Piai, Malaysia.

Festive swimmers take their annual dip in the Vltava River in Prague this morning.

A factory worker in Wuyi, Northwest China, creates traditional lanterns in preparation for the Lunar New Year, which will take place on January 25th, 2020.

A shot of the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris earlier today.

Assorted luxury items in the upscale Selfridges Department Store in London earlier today, in preparation for the Boxing Day sales which often see UK consumers spend billions of euros.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva