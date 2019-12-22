We've compiled a gallery of wintery photos taken across Finland today, as we begin to put the dark days behind us.
You can scroll through the gallery to see more.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
WINTER SOLSTICE HAS FINALLY ARRIVED IN FINLAND TODAY, meaning that the days will now begin getting longer and brighter. In one week from today, the daylight hours in Helsinki will be seven minutes longer than they are today.
