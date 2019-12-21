A SMALL GROUP OF PROTESTORS GATHERED OUTSIDE HELSINKI'S CENTRAL RAILWAY STATION this afternoon to demonstrate against the actions of India's security forces this week, who have violently quelled protests across the Subcontinent this week in actions that have caused at least a dozen fatalities.

The demonstration was primarily organized by the Indians in Finland group, with many of those present including members of Finland's 12,000-strong Indian community. The discontent in India stems from the ruling BJP party's controversial proposed citizenship law (known as the CAA), which could strip millions of Muslims of their Indian citizenship, whilst fast-tracking the citizenship process for undocumented Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians.

Banners at the protest included slogans such as "CAA: Colder than Finland" and "Politics of Hate: Out of Date".

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva