Sex workers carry red umbrellas and banners as they take part in a demonstration in Skopje on December 17, 2019, on International Day to End Violence against Sex Workers. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photo obtained from NASA on December 17, 2019 shows the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Boeing's Orbital Flight Test (OFT) viewed on November 2, 2019, while undergoing launch preparations inside the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. - Everything is ready in Cape Canaveral, Florida for the launch of the Boeing astronaut capsule, Starliner, which will take a model, Rosie, to the International Space Station, nine months after a similar SpaceX mission. The two companies have been paid by NASA to develop taxis for astronauts to provide round trips between the United States and the station (ISS), a function that only the Russians have fulfilled since the end of the American shuttles in 2011 . (Photo by HO / NASA / AFP)

This file photo taken on December 23, 2018 by Bisnis Indonesia shows Anak Krakatau volcano erupting in the Sunda Straits off the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java. - Huge chunks of an Indonesian volcano litter the seabed after its eruption and subsequent collapse in December 2018 sparked a deadly tsunami, according to new research. The marine survey imagery shows parts of the strait between Java and Sumatra islands covered with triangular-shaped boulders from the Anak Krakatau volcano, some as high as 90 metres(295 feet). LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Protestors prepare to release a "Comrade Trump" balloon at a demonstration in support of the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, on the eve of the expected House of Representative impeachment vote, December 17, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles, California. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A winter storm with high wind gusts and rain in Mannerheimintie, Helsinki on 18 Dec. 2019

Men have tea together as they rest on mats before a large rainwater flooding pool in al-Rawdatayn, about 115 kilometres north of Kuwait City, on December 18, 2019. - Heavy rains that hit Kuwait in recent days have damaged camps across the country's desert where camping is popular during the the winter and spring season. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This file photo taken on November 15, 2018 shows the ship "Audacia" of the Allseas offshore service company, from where parts of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are laid in the Baltic Sea off the coast the island of Ruegen, northeastern Germany. - Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said December 18, 2019. The gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, a key part of Moscow's export strategy for state energy giant Gazprom, aims to deliver Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic. (Photo by Bernd Wustneck / dpa / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA